Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.30

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 22520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
