Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extreme Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.36 EPS.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

