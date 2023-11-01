Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 226,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

