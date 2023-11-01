Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

