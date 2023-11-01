Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fathom Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Fathom has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,668.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock worth $44,533 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

