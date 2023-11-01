Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

