Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
