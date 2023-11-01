First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 222290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 20.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.