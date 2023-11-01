First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,260,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

