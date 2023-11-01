First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 556,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $2,698,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

