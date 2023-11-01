FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
