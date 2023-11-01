Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

