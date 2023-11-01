Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

