Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

FSBC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. The company has a market cap of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

