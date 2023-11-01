Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

