Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.11. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $24,433,000,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

