Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

