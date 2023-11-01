Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter.
Fossil Group Price Performance
Fossil Group stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.48.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
