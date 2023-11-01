FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FOX by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 996,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 726,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

