Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 430.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.41.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

