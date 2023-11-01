Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

