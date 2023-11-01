Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock worth $38,388,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.