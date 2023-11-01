Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,012. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

