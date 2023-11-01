FY2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.58. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

DFS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

