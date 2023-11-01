Galapagos (GLPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.17. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $163.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. On average, analysts expect Galapagos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Up 1.8 %

GLPG stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $250,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 874.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.