Gatos Silver (GATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

NYSE GATO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,751. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 million, a P/E ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gatos Silver news, President Dale Andres bought 50,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 350,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gatos Silver news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,516.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dale Andres bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 350,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,936.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $883,912. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 636,914 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 608,932 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 576,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.