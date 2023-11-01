Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

