General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,390,792 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of General Electric worth $735,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

