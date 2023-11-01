General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,221 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.51% of General Mills worth $227,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

