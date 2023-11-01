General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

