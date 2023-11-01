Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

