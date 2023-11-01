GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,397. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Earnings History for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

