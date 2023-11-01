GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,397. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.