GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,397. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
