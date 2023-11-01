German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,446,482.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,237.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,560 shares of company stock worth $1,169,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

