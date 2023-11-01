German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.
German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,446,482.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,237.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,560 shares of company stock worth $1,169,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
