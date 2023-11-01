Getech Group (LON:GTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 129887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Getech Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.