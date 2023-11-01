Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on GWRS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 11,843 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.