Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

(Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.