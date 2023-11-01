Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

