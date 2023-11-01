GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of GMS worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $76.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.