Graham (GHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GHM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,527. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Graham has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHM. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

