Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

