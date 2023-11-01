Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Eagle
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.