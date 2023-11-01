Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Halliburton worth $244,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

