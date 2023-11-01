Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.25% of Halliburton worth $74,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

