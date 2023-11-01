HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.