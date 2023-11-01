Head to Head Comparison: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) & Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Catalent and Vascular Biogenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 1 7 5 0 2.31 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalent currently has a consensus price target of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Catalent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalent is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Catalent has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catalent and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent -5.43% 3.24% 1.43% Vascular Biogenics N/A -73.45% -54.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalent and Vascular Biogenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $4.28 billion 1.45 -$232.00 million ($1.30) -26.45 Vascular Biogenics $660,000.00 18.35 -$32.30 million ($0.21) -0.74

Vascular Biogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalent. Catalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics beats Catalent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics, and cell and gene therapies in clinical trials. The company also offers FlexDirect direct-to-patient and FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

