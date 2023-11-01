Head-To-Head Review: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HashiCorp and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.71%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 8.02 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -15.63 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp.

Summary

HashiCorp beats CMTSU Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

