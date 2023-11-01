Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $209,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DVN opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

