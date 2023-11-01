Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -364.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.80.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

