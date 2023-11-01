Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

