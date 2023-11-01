Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

