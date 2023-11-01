Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 54,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.