HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HQI shares. TheStreet lowered HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 2,197.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HireQuest by 437.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

See Also

