HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HNI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNI

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of HNI by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 230.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.